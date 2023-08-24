MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) — A Sharon man is facing numerous assault charges stemming from a June incident involving a young girl.

Timothy Ayres, 61, is facing charges of aggravated indecent assault without consent; aggravated indecent assault with forcible compulsion; aggravated indecent assault of someone less than 16; unlawful conduct with a minor; intimidating a witness/victim to refrain from reporting; and indecent exposure.

According to the criminal complaint, the charges stem from a June 28 incident. The complaint states Ayres entered the victim’s room, assaulted her and exposed his genitals to her.

Police were notified of the assault after the victim’s mother approached an officer on patrol and reported the crime, according to the complaint.

Evidence in the case includes a video recording where a man is telling the victim to lie about the encounter and not to tell her mother, saying that he didn’t want to go to jail, the complaint stated.

Ayres was arrested and lodged in Mercer County Jail but he later posted bail. He is set to return to court for arraignment at 9 a.m. Sept. 19.