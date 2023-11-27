SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Sharon Historical Society is hosting a special lecture during its annual meeting this Thursday.

The lecture will discuss the world of the Old Order Amish community and gain insights into their way of life. Presenting the lecture will be Dr. Kristin Park, a sociology professor at Westminster College in New Wilmington.

As a respected member of the board of the Amish and Plain Anabaptist Studies Association, Park brings a wealth of knowledge and personal experience to the table, according to a news release from the Historical Society.

According to a press release, attendees at the event will have the chance to savor Amish donuts, prepared according to traditional recipes.

The special lecture and annual meeting will take place on Thursday, November 30, at 6 p.m. Society publications, Christmas ornaments and merchandise will be available for purchase.

The Sharon Historical Society was founded as a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization in 2013. The Society offers several free or economically-priced events annually for its members and the general public.

This year, the organization is celebrating its 10th anniversary with special events throughout the year. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Society’s Wallis Mansion History Center, the organization’s new headquarters and museum.