SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign rings in hope for many people.

The Army’s Sharon chapter has eight kettles taking donations across the Shenango Valley. It’s having a hard time finding people to ring the bell, leaving some kettles without a ringer for a portion of the day. And that has hurt.

The organization is just 30% toward its goal with less than three weeks to Christmas.

“We got off to a rocky start this Christma. We’re struggling to be able to have enough workers and volunteers to cover the stands, and that really is critical to us raising the funds that we need for the year because what we raise at Christmas time helps us to provide the programs that we do throughout the year,” said Laura Duesenberry, with the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army in Sharon is ahead of last year’s donation pace, so that is a positive. It would just like more ringers to keep as many kettles open as possible.

Call the Salvation Army if you want to help.