SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – WateFire Sharon will return for its 11th year in the Shenango Valley this weekend.

The annual event brings thousands of people to the downtown area. There will be artists and craft vendors, along with musicians, performing artists and food.

This year’s theme is Midsummer Night’s Dream.

The entire spectacle is something organizers say is a can’t-miss summer event in the Shenango Valley.

“We have prerecorded music that will play all evening long along the Shenango River, and our boats will keep the fires going until 11. The smell from the pinewood is something that you can’t experience unless you’re here,” said Waterfire organizer Karen Anderson.

Organizers say you should come early and stay late on Saturday to fully enjoy all of what WaterFire has to offer. Activities for the entire family start at 2 p.m., with the PNC Children’s Fun Zone open from 3-7 p.m.

The Shenango River will be set ablaze starting at 9 a.m.

The following events take place on the main stage:

From 2:30-4:30 p.m.: Qwister (Reggae/Jamrock)

From 5:30-8 p.m.: 2nd Avenue Project (Contemporary music)

From 9:30-11 p.m.: The Labra Brothers (Latin funk and soul)

At 8 p.m.: Ally Grande performs on the bridge

River festivities:

At 8:30 p.m.: Native American Leon Briggs (Blessing of the Shenango River)

9 p.m.: Lighting of the Waterfire globe and 55 floating bonfires

Award-winning vocalist Aaron Shaw and fire performer Jimmy Pyro will perform throughout the evening from boats on the river.

The next WaterFire event of the year will be Saturday, Sept. 16. You can find more information on the events online.