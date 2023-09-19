SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Sharon police are at a house on Leslie Street where one woman was shot.

Mercer County District Attorney Pete Acker said the victim is expected to survive.

According to dispatch, police were called to the scene around 2 a.m.

The WKBN photographer reported seeing children being removed from the home.

First News has a crew on the scene waiting to speak to officials.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox. Don’t miss the next breaking news story. Sign up for breaking news email alerts below.

Stay with First News for the latest updates.