SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A new pavilion is nearly complete in Sharon. Quaker Steak and Lube has completed the first phase of construction.

The structure will be used for private and city events. Sharon city officials awarded the Quaker Steak $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds. The Lube kicked in the rest.

The plan is for the space to be used for events, concerts and social gatherings.

“We want the city to use it as well, farmers markets and whatnot. It’s kind of a general space that the community can use for any of their purposes. We may hold some events in there. Look forward to serving food out of it at some point, maybe host a couple of bands. We will see,” said Jeff Muirhead, Quaker Steak and Lube Regional Director of Operations.

There is still some work to be completed, including landscaping and electrical work.

Quaker Steak hopes to have it ready to go by this spring.