SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The first patient to undergo a mechanical thrombectomy at Sharon Regional Medical Center is sharing her experience with the procedure.

“Recovery wasn’t bad and I recommend it in a heartbeat,” said patient Chelsea Bodmer.

The Hubbard woman was suffering from pulmonary embolism when she went to the hospital. It’s a condition that is the third leading cause of cardiovascular death after heart attack and stroke. She says she feels a lot better after undergoing the life-saving procedure.

Bodmer says she feels “110% better,” which is a big improvement for her. Just last month, she had trouble breathing while walking. She fell while vacationing in Palm Springs with her mother in early October. Bodmer didn’t think anything of it when she got on a plane to come back home. She started experiencing trouble breathing but brushed it off for a few days until one day, it got worse.

“I literally took 20 steps and could hardly get any air and then my chest started to hurt,” Bodmer said. “I told my husband that. I said, ‘You need to take me in. There’s something going on.'”

“She had significant swelling in the legs and then she also had shortness of breath. So she was seen in the ER right away,” said Dr. Ali Kimyaghalam, a vascular surgeon.

Doctors diagnosed Bodmer with a condition known as pulmonary embolism. They found blood clots in her lungs and right calf. It can be deadly.

Dr. Kimyaghalam and his partner performed a mechanical thrombectomy using the FlowTriever device to quickly remove the clots.

“What we do is that we go in with a big catheter and suck that clot out,” Dr. Kimyaghalam said.

It was a first at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Bodmer says she felt immediate relief.

“I have not had any tightness or trouble breathing since,” she said.

Bodmer says she’d recommend this procedure to anyone in her shoes.

“It’s not a very big community and just knowing that they can perform this is a miracle,” she said.

“Ninety-nine percent of the time, we have good results, but I’m happier when I hear that the patients don’t have to get transferred anymore,” Dr. Kimyaghalam said.