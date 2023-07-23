SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot early Sunday morning.

District Attorney Peter Acker told First News that a man is dead after being shot five times. Acker said he believes the situation was a result of a drug deal gone bad.

Acker was called to the intersection of Baldwin Avenue and Leslie Street just before 3 a.m. for reports of a dead body. As of 4 a.m., crime scene tape was set up around the intersection, blocking it off as authorities investigate the scene.

The incident is currently under investigation, and authorities are considering numerous suspects.

Kyle Wills and Hanna Erdmann contributed to this report.