SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The grand opening of downtown Sharon’s newest restaurant will take place Saturday night. It will also mark full occupancy for the nearly 100-year-old building where it’s located.

The Applegate Building is on North Sharpsville Avenue, across from the Sharon library. It was built in the late 1920s. The refurbishing project was started six years ago by JCL Development.

The final tenant is the Thai restaurant Elephant #8, which first opened in Slippery Rock. It has now opened a second location in Sharon.

“Then, [the] city of Sharon [invited] me to Sharon. So I’m thinking that’s good because we love to cook, we love to eat, we love to see people,” said Nina Gold, owner of Elephant #8.

“I have a shop in here, a gift shop, tea shop. We have a barber. Upstairs is Eyes of Faith Optical. So it’s been cool to kind of see now that the building is finalized and it’s completely back to life,” said Jen Krezeczowski with the Applegate Building.

Along with serving authentic Thai food at Saturday’s grand opening, the employees will be wearing authentic clothes from Thailand.