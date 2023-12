SHARON Pa. (WKBN)- A four-vehicle crash has shut down an intersection in Sharon Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the intersection of Spencer Avenue and East Connelly Boulevard shortly before 2:30 p.m.

Crews did not provide a cause for the crash and they did not say if there were any injuries. Crews said that everyone made it out of the vehicles.

The intersection will be closed until vehicles are moved.