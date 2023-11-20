SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – As the holiday season approaches, millions of people will have gifts waiting at their doorstep. Unless of course, someone swipes that package.

A video of a thief caught red-handed taking a package from a home on McClure Avenue in Sharon put him behind bars, but others whose packages are swiped aren’t so lucky.

What’s supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year can truly swipe your holiday spirit.

Forbes estimates 79% of Americans had packages stolen in 2022 ,resulting in more than $19 million lost.

So what can you do to keep yourself privy to any porch pirates?

Forbes says to track your packages. Keep an eye on the tracking number, as most companies like Amazon, FedEx and UPS give you the option to follow your package all the way to your door.

Forbes also says you can thwart thieves by requiring a signature for delivery. That means the carrier will have to hand your package to someone and won’t just drop it on your porch.

Another option includes using a package locker to keep your valuables safe or picking a hiding place. You can also ask delivery drivers to put packages behind a plant, a piece of furniture, or another item on your porch so they’re not easy prey.

So what happens if you become a target of a porch pirate?

In some cases, you may be able to recover at least some of the value of a stolen package by filing a claim with your homeowner’s insurance.

The suspects accused of stealing the packages in Sharon are charged with theft and receiving stolen property. They will be back in court on Nov. 29.

