SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — All Paws Matter is hosting its annual Cookie Walk and Bake Sale. It will benefit local shelters who need the funding to care for the animals they house.

All Paws Matter is a local non-profit organization that helps local shelters that don’t have time to fundraise and collect donations. With many area shelters at capacity, the need is greater than ever.

“They don’t have time to go out and fundraise, and that’s why we’re able to do this, and what we can give them — what they don’t have time to do — makes a huge difference,” said Kim Burdick of All Paws Matter.

The non-profit is hands-off when it comes to working in the shelters, but that doesn’t mean their hearts are not in the cause.

“Just being able to help. I think that that is one of the things that our whole organization’s mission really likes to focus on, because it’s not one particular thing,” Burdick said. “We just love to help as many as we possibly can.”

Burdick said the organization saw a lot of success last year and is hoping for a similar turnout this time around.

Cookies are $10 dollars per dozen, and over 15 varieties will be offered. If you are looking for last-minute gifts for pets or people, there will also be merchandise available for purchase as well.

The event begins Sunday at noon at the Sharon Legion on East State Street.