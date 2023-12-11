SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — The Buhl Mansion sitting on East State Street is a rich piece of the city’s history. This year, the Mansion partnered with the Sharon Historical Society to host guided tours inside.

Due to popular demand, they sold out all dates in December, extending dates into the new year.

You step inside Buhl Mansion and you are taken back in time, getting a glimpse of the regal and elegant lives of Frank and Julia Buhl. The holiday tours are focused on the couple’s rich history in the city during the turn of the 20th century.

From the outside to the inside, the mansion is decorated for the holiday season.

The home was a wedding gift from Frank to Julia. To those running the mansion-turned-inn, they say it was built and maintained on love. The tours give guests a more intimate feel as this was a place built for the couple — whereas Buhl Park was built for the community.

Historical Society President Taylor Galaska and Mansion manager Laura Ackley talked to First News about what their favorite part of the home is.

“Personally, I like the library, lots of rich woodwork. It’s kind of more intimate,” Galaska said. “The fireplace in there is one of the most famous in the house because of the thing that’s inscribed on it.”

“And the saying is ‘good friends, good fire, good cheer.’ It’s all carved on the mantel. It’s beautiful,” Ackley said.

Now, the tickets for the extended January dates have just recently sold out as well. The popularity has shocked both Galaska and Ackley.

Galaska said he has seen the organization grow, with more people showing up for many of their other events throughout the year. He says they welcome everyone to learn more about the history of their hometown.

“It’s really interesting that all walks of life are interested in history and that we get to provide, you know, events that can hopefully continue to nurture that interest,” Galaska said.

Despite the fact that the holiday tours have been sold out, the historical society has many books for sale year-round, and even more guided and self-guided tours to enjoy.

You can find more information on these events and more on the society’s website and by following them on social media. Proceeds to many of the events go directly back to the historical society to help continue its efforts to preserve the city’s history and host more events.