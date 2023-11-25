SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The City of Sharon is hosting its annual Small Business Saturday event celebrating all of its local shops in town.

One of the places you can stop at along the way is Gifted At Applegate on Sharpsville Avenue.

The specialty gift boutique shop features home décor, jewelry, men’s & women’s tees, bath & body products, greeting cards, kids & pets and so much more.

It’s also a big part of Small Business Saturday.

“It’s our favorite day of the year because it celebrates the little guys, right?” said owner Jen Krezeczowski. “So yeah, it’s just again, it kind of goes with community to supporting your local people and then, you know, just celebrating that, that aspect of that original American dream that is still out there.”

Jen and her husband Jim Landino are being honored by the city Saturday evening for the work they’ve done to help with the revitalization efforts in Sharon.

The city is also welcoming several small vendors to set up shop at the Shoppers Delight Artisan Market on State Street. The market will feature artisan popups, giveaways, kids’ crafts, and live music all kicking off at 10:30 a.m.

Also at 10:30 a.m., the city will hold the official ribbon cutting of the green space downtown where the former Huntington Bank building resided on Shenango Avenue. At 5 p.m. there will be fireworks, the tree lighting, and Santa’s arrival.

