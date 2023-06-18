SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Father’s Day car show is a large event here in the Shenango Valley, especially for its 40th anniversary. Thousands of people are expected to enjoy the day Sunday, checking out all the cars.

Not only is this a great event for dads, but for the whole family. The event is a great opportunity to check out some of the new and familiar favorite businesses in the downtown area.

“They really want to benefit the restaurants in downtown Sharon so they really try not to have those food vendors so that everybody disperses to the actual restaurants and just brings that support back downtown,” said Courtney Cilli, the downtown events coordinator.

Only a handful of vendors will line the streets, meaning you’ll want to try food and drink at many of the local restaurants and bars.

One of the newest local businesses, Nova Destination’s The Block, will host a pop-up bar previewing their latest phase of the building, the Tiki Bar. The Block opened its Speakeasy and Irish Pub not too long ago. The business is excited to bring their one of a kind experience to downtown Sharon.

“The city has been very welcoming and supportive. Other venues, restaurants, businesses, moving into town so it’s exciting to be part of that. And by opening something that’s not only regionally unique but nationally unique. We hope to help bring Sharon back on the map and make it a regional destination,” said Pete Grabaskas of Nova Destinations.

You can check out The Block and so many other wonderful businesses here in the downtown Sharon area Sunday during the Father’s Day Car show. Car Registration starts at 9 a.m. and the event officially kicks off at noon.

Officials recommend getting in early as it does get pretty busy in the morning. Plus there will be breakfast and coffee options open in town too.