SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — On Saturday afternoon, around 200 people gathered at Avalon Country Club to celebrate a milestone.

For 40 years, the Community Food Warehouse in Sharon has helped feed families in Mercer County. There was a dinner, followed by speakers and a ceremony to celebrate the achievement.

All funds raised throughout the evening remain in Mercer County to feed families facing hunger. So far this year, Community Food Warehouse has experienced a 73% increase in distribution and an increasing need for food assistance.

“We have hit a milestone of having our largest distribution in one year’s time — 2 million pounds of food to the residents, right here in Mercer County,” said Rebecca Page, with the food warehouse.

The warehouse is the local member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger relief organization.

Tino DiCenso contributed to this report.