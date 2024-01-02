SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – As the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County observes its 40th anniversary in operation, the agency is going through a branding change.

Starting with the New Year, it will now be known simply as the Mercer County Food Bank. Directors hope the change will let people know that the agency serves all of Mercer County and provides food for more than 30 soup kitchens, pantries, shelters and other groups.

“As we are working to reach out to these underserved areas, rural areas, sometimes there is confusion. They think their pantries are their food bank, but really we provided that food to the pantries because we are the food bank,” said Alexis Spence-Locke, with the Mercer County Food Bank.

Like other food banks around the country, directors say they’re seeing a steady increase in demand for help.

The local agency served more than 15,000 people just in November.