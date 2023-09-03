SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Several fire departments were called to a vacant house fire early Sunday morning in Sharon.

It happened on the 200 block of Florence Street around 1:30 a.m.

Officials say the house had been abandoned for about a year. Firefighters on scene said the house was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Our photographer on scene said the structure continued to rekindle. Firefighters were on scene for a few hours battling hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Kyle Wills contributed to this report.