SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – It’s been about seven years since Dollar Tree completed its acquisition of Family Dollar store, and from the joint company’s perspective, it’s akin to a marriage made in heaven.

One of the newest combo store locations will be in downtown Sharon’s City Centre. The two stores will open early next year at the former site of Reyer’s shoe store, which relocated to the Eastwood Mall over two years ago.

Speaking of the merger in 2015, then Dollar Tree CEO Bob Sasser said in a press release, “This is a transformational opportunity for our business to offer broader, more compelling merchandise assortments, with greater values, to a wider array of customers.”

That vision has come to life in a big way as Dollar Tree, Inc. now boasts nearly 900 combined Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores across small-town America, with plans to open hundreds more in coming years, according to the company’s website.

On its website, Dollar Tree, Inc. said it is “writing a bold new chapter for our business, and for towns all across America.”

Stores have gone up in small towns across much of the eastern half of the country from Texas to Maine.

So far, there are no combined stores in Ohio. Last year, the State of Ohio sued the combined company for “deceptive advertising.”