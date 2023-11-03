PITTSBURGH (WKBN) — One of two people indicted in federal court for selling cocaine in Sharon pleaded guilty this week in federal court.

Kayla Fair, 36, of Sharon, entered a guilty plea Wednesday before U.S. Judge Cathy Bissoon in the U.S. Western District Court of Pennsylvania to a charge of conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Sentencing is set for March 19.

Fair and another person, Zachariah Owens, no age given, were indicted March 29, 2022, by a federal grand jury on charges they were selling cocaine in the Sharon area in October 2021.

Owens’ case is still pending.

As part of the case, the government is looking to seize three semiautomatic pistols as well as over $2,700 cash discovered when investigators served search warrants.