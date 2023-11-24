SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Residents, business owners and other stakeholders of the City of Sharon are invited to participate in a survey that will be used to help map out a vision for the city’s future.

The Sharon Comprehensive Plan Survey will focus on quality of life, commercial development, employment, housing and community and economic development in an an effort to hone in on changes and improvements that may be needed, as well as to highlight the positive aspects of the city.

Sharon City Manager Bob Fiscus said city leaders value the input of the community, adding that they are looking for “best-suggested actions or strategies to positively impact the city’s current and future residents.”

The survey will also help the city be more competitive for grant funding says Suzanne Kepple, Sharon’s Community Development Block Program manager.

“Getting feedback from our community stakeholders is extremely valuable as we work on moving the city forward,” Kepple said.

The survey is available on the city’s website and social media pages. The link to the survey, which will remain open through Dec. 8 at surveymonkey.com. Paper copies are also available at the Community & Economic Development Department.

Besides the survey, part of the process includes public meetings to help identify community concerns and priorities with the first component of the plan update slated to be completed by next fall.

A second component that will be occurring concurrently is a comprehensive zoning ordinance and city map update. To that end, the city contracted with Mackin Engineering & Consulting based out of Pittsburgh. Mackin most recently had worked with the City of Hermitage, Weirton West Virginia, and Warren, Pa.