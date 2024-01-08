SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — The City of Sharon is busy taking input from community members and business owners and using that information to create the city’s comprehensive plan.

In late November and early December, city officials were seeking public input to help shape the city’s future — and they got some good feedback. In fact, about 300 surveys were collected. Officials say that their third-party company assisting them says that is a lot.

So what’s next — when will residents start seeing these changes? Right now, the city is in its very early stages of going through the data received.

But, Sharon’s Community and Economic Development director Suzanne Kepple laid out a rough timeline.

Right now, they are in the development stages, working with stakeholders and other city officials to gather and collect data. Come summer, the plan will be reviewed by consultants and a committee. This time will be used to set goals for the plan and to establish accomplishments metrics.

Once that’s completed, the plan will be adopted in the fall and winter.

“We are more looking at economic development and housing quality, quality of life and that could include different recreation,” Kepple said.

Residents may not see the changes regarding the plan until later this year, but there are still plenty of things improving in the city. The goal of the comprehensive plan update is to match the city’s goals now.