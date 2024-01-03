SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The City of Sharon needs to fill a vacant seat on city council.

The person would serve until the end of 2025.

Interested applicants must have been at least 21 years old as well as registered voters and residents of Sharon for at least one year before the date the term begins.

The candidate must also remain a Sharon resident through his or her term.

Interested candidates must submit a letter of interest to the city clerk no later than 4 p.m. Friday, January 12.

Interviews will be held January 17 in council chambers, 155 West Connelly Blvd.