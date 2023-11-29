SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Two cars crashed, causing one of them to crash into a Sharon building Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were called to the Gold Mind Jewelers at the intersection of the South Railroad and East State Street in Sharon around 2 p.m.

Sharon Police Chief Edward Stabile said one car was heading westbound on State Street when it collided with another car heading in the opposite direction, which ended up hitting the building.

The woman in the vehicle that hit the building was taken away in an ambulance, according to Chief Stabile. Her condition is unknown.

The Sharon Police Department is still investigating what caused the crash.

The Hermitage Fire Department, Patagonia Fire Department, Sharon Police Department and the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene.