SHARON, Pa. (WKBN)- If you’ve ever wanted to start your own business, but don’t know where to start, the LaunchBox is here to help.

The LaunchBox, created by the Greater Sharon Community, is on a mission to act as a hub for entrepreneurs who just need a little extra help getting started. Right now, they are accepting applications to be part of the 2024 Idea Test Lab.

During this course, participants will meet with customers, experts, and competitors to clearly define their target customers.

The LaunchBox and its programs are something that project coordinator Tom Roberts says is important in the community.

“When you talk to an entrepreneur, it’s scary. you know, they may have never grown up in an entrepreneurial household. they may have grown up in a house with educators or people that, you know, had hourly jobs. but when you start a business from scratch, oftentimes there are no rulebooks. or oftentimes the rules are all over the place. the path is not straight,” Roberts said.

Only a few people will be selected to take part in this free course. You do not need to have affiliation with the university to apply, but you do have to be a Pennsylvania resident. Applications are due next Tuesday.

“Oftentimes people think, oh, I want to start a business immediately. they think they have to go out and get incorporated and start doing anything. but really what they really need to start with that customer discovery piece and really test their idea. is there really an idea? is there a problem to solve and who are the customers that might be, you know, help, you know, solve the problem and talk to them,” said Roberts.

Classes will be held virtually on Tuesday evenings in February from 6-8 p.m.

The Launchbox year-round provides resources to help entrepreneurs in Pennsylvania to get their business idea off the ground. If interested, you can reach out to get started.

All services are free.