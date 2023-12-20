SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Shenango Valley Antique Automobile Club of America presented several donations to charities Wednesday.

A $2500 donation was given to the S.V. Transplant Fund, $500 to the S.V. Animal Shelter, $1000 to the Community Food Warehouse, $500 to the Samaritan Closet, $1000 to the Sharon High School Robotics Boosters and $500 to The Nurse Honor Guards of Eastern Ohio Delta XI.

The Shenango Valley Antique Automobile Club of America donated money from the 40th Father’s Day Show that took place in downtown Sharon on June 18. The 41st Father’s Day Car Show will be held June 16, 2024.