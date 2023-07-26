SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Culinary Arts program at Laurel Technical Institute runs a pop-up event once a month to give the students practice.

Wednesday, it held a culinary clash to taste the special creations that four teams put together.

Zucchini Lasagna Bites, Sesame Pork Dumplings, Taco Pizza and Cheesesteak Pretzel Bombs were the dishes. This was a competition for the Chefs of the Semester.

“The competition allows our culinary students to show up with the deep learned where their aspect in their culinary skills are at the moment, but also puts a little bit on the line for them to compete and to connect with the customer in a whole,” said Stephen Urda, with Laurel Technical Institute.

The winner was the Birria Taco Pizza made by Ken Nalepa and Victoria Delgado. It was a pizza that featured slow-roasted beef chuck and spare ribs, along with all your favorite taco ingredients.