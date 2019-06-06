Sharon murder suspect will be heading back to PA to face charges

(WKBN) – A woman from western Pennsylvania will be heading back to Mercer County to face murder charges.

Alexis Holmes, 20, of New Castle, waived extradition Thursday afternoon in court.

She’s been charged in the shooting death of 24-year-old Khalil Hopson last month in Sharon. Investigators have said the killing was drug-related.

U.S. Marshals caught Holmes Wednesday at a hotel in Austintown.

For the time being, Holmes remains in the Mahoning County Jail.

They also found Eddie Robinson in the hotel room with Holmes. He’s being held in the Columbiana County Jail after appearing in court on three drug charges. His bond was set Thursday at a $250,000.

Robinson had been indicted earlier this year.

At this point, Robinson has not been charged in the Sharon homicide but police are still investigating.