SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – While many kids have had a tough time getting to class because of the winter conditions, a Sharon mother said her daughter could’ve been seriously injured walking to school.

During the big snowstorm, Jessica Gates had to take her kids to school.

Her van got stuck, so she had her three children continue on to school while she tried to get unstuck.

Next thing she knew, her seven-year-old daughter had slipped and fallen on South Myers Avenue.

“I see my daughter, you know, on her behind and her leg was actually stuck in the run-off opening over here. And they like pulled her out and everything, but you know, she couldn’t see it,” said Gates.

The run-off was covered in snow that had been recently plowed.

Gates said she hopes that on days like these, the school districts would use one of their flex days.

She said even if they didn’t use that, she would rather make up a snow day later in the year versus having someone else get hurt.

Sharon schools do not have buses, so many kids have to walk in order to get to school.

Gates is extremely grateful that her daughter wasn’t seriously injured, and she’s thankful for the people that helped out that day.