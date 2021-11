HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN)- Sharon Regional Medical Center is hosting a free community dinner Wednesday.

The event starts at 5 at the Ballroom of the Avalon at Buhl Park in Hermitage.

It’s to bring neighbors together and talk all things cardiac.

They’ll cover testing, intervention, and cardiac surgery. They will even view a ‘day in the life’ of Sharon’s cardiology physicians.

Everyone is welcome.