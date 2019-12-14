Sharon man who used to be homeless delivers 1,000 socks to Rescue Mission

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A nonprofit based out of Sharon made a large donation to the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley Friday. The reason behind their thoughtful gift will warm hearts — and feet — this holiday season.

Sonny Parker and his organization, Mighty Cubs, donated a thousand pairs of socks.

Our cameras were there as Parker met John Muckridge, CEO of the Rescue Mission. Parker had boxes of socks with him.

But they’re not the only organization Parker and Mighty Cubs are blessing with socks this year.

“Over 15,000 to local schools, and organizations and families in need, different things like that,” he said.

This is now the second year Parker and his nonprofit held their sock drive. They’ve teamed up with sock company Bombas to give back to the community.

“It’s a need,” Parker said. “I mean, you jump out of bed and the first thing you put on is underwear and socks. Especially in wintertime, you know, you definitely need a pair of good socks to keep your feet warm.”

He said he knows from experience.

“I think it’s a good deed, for one, and when I was younger, I was homeless. I was in group homes so giving back to the community is one of the biggest things I like to do.”

Parker said through his work, he’s turned his love of giving back into a passion. Now he can’t imagine life without.

Moments like this at the Rescue Mission — with his son in tow, taking photos — mean the world to him.

“I’m dedicated to giving back to our communities and families, children, men, women that are in need,” he said. “If I have it, I’m willing to donate it and get it out there.”