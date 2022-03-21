SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A Sharon man says when he tried to report a crime, he was threatened by a police officer and has it on video.

Trevon Cochrane has been having issues with some of his neighbors about parking. Because of this, the police have been called out several times within the past year and a half.

“Overall, the cops have been here about 10 times,” he said.

During one incident, on December 5, 2021, Cochrane was standing on his porch talking with the officer about his car, which he said was vandalized, being parked on the street. At that time, Cochrane’s porch camera was rolling.

“The air was let out, so the tire was off alignment. I told them I wasn’t going to move it because it would do more damage and that they could leave a seven day tag, because that was the proper thing that they were supposed to do. He didn’t settle for that,” he said.

Cochrane says in the video, the officer is heard telling him he needs to move his vehicle. Then, he says the video captures the officer stating, “This is ridiculous, I’m gonna start making up charges, to charge both you guys if that’s what it takes to get this to stop.”

Due to Pennsylvania law that requires all parties to consent to being recorded, First News cannot share the alleged video with viewers. However, we did reach out to the Sharon Police Chief Edward Stabile.

Stabile said he is aware of the allegations and that a video exists and an internal investigation is being done. He said that he cannot comment on the matter further than that, due to the open investigation.

Stabile also stated that they requested the video from Cochrane but have not received it yet. However, Cochrane told us he sent the video to a an officer with the Sharon Police Department in early January.

“Honestly the very first thing that popped in my head was, ‘I hope my camera caught it,’ and as soon as I came back into the house I was very relieved to see that my camera had caught it,” he said.

Cochrane said he has filed several complaints against officers, including the one from this incident, however, due to Pennsylvania’s Right to Know Law, these records are not made public. He said he has not heard back from the department and was never told an investigation was opened.

Cochrane said he has shown police footage from his porch camera many times, making them aware that he has the camera. The camera is also not hidden, and in clear view.