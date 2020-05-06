Sharon man previously charged with stalking now faces 8 felony counts of child porn

Nicholas Dano, Jr. is in the Mercer County Jail on a $100,000 bond

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A Mercer County man faces more charges after police said they found child pornography on his cell phone.

Nicholas Dano, Jr., 49, is charged with eight counts of possession of child pornography and eight counts of criminal use of a communication facility (cell phone).

According to a criminal complaint, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children contacted Pennsylvania State Police about four criminal complaints filed against Dano late last year.

PSP called the Sharon Police Department to gather more information, and their investigation found over 400 downloaded images and videos sent to Dano’s phone, according to the complaint.

This is the fourth criminal case Dano has within the Mercer County Court system. One case involves aggravated harassment by a prisoner (terroristic threats). The other two involve invasion of privacy/loitering and prowling.

In January of this year, Dano was charged after being accused of peeking into the window of a 15-year-old girl and stalking other victims. At the time, police said he told them if he was looking in the girl’s window, it was only to check the time.

Dano is in the Mercer County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 26.