PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A Sharon man pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and firearm charges.

Raymond Briskey, 38, pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base on Oct. 21, 2020, and to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime on that date, U.S. Attorney Eric Olshan announced Monday.

U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti scheduled sentencing for 11 a.m. April 18, 2024.

The Mercer County Drug Task Force, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives conducted the investigation leading to indictment in the case.

This case was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program aimed at reducing violent crime and gun violence in neighborhoods.