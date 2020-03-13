Breaking News
Sharon man pleads guilty in federal drug trafficking case

Local News

A man from Sharon pleaded guilty to several drug charges in a large drug trafficking investigation in Mercer County

Gavel, Legal, Law, Court Generic

Credit: Witthaya Prasongsin/Momemt/Getty Images

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A man from Sharon pleaded guilty to several drug charges in a large drug trafficking investigation in Mercer County.

According to prosecutors, 24-year-old Marvin House, Jr., pleaded guilty in federal court to drug and firearms charges.

Houze was at the center of a drug trafficking investigation where prosecutors say pills, heroin, carfentanyl and cocaine were distributed, according to prosecutors.

“Houze, a two-time felon, was trafficking in fentanyl and cocaine, and illegally possessed a firearm and ammunition. I commend the work of District Attorney Peter Acker and the County’s Drug Task Force to make Mercer County a safer community,” said U.S. Attorney Scott Brady.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 12.

