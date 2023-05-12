PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) — A Sharon man who was among 22 people charged with selling drugs in the Shenango Valley and other parts of Western Pennsylvania entered a guilty plea earlier this week in federal court.

Torlando Hopson, 34, entered a guilty plea Tuesday to one count of conspiring to distribute crack cocaine before U.S. Judge Cathy Bissoon in the U.S. Court for The Western District of Pennsylvania.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 31 before Judge Bisson.

Hopson and the others were indicted in June 2021 following an investigation by the FBI, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police, the drug task forces of Mercer and Lawrence counties, the police departments in Farrell, Sharon, Hermitage and New Castle as well as other federal and state agencies.

Of the 22 indicted, 16 are from Mercer County while another person is from Masury, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. They are accused of selling drugs from June 2020 to June 2021.

Depending on federal sentencing guidelines, Hopson could receive a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

A superseding indictment was filed in November 2021.

With Hopson’s plea, a total of seven defendants have entered guilty pleas thus far in the case. Court records show two other defendants are also considering pleas.