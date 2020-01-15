Sharon man charged with peering into windows, including teen girl’s

According to a criminal complaint, Nicholas Dano had a newspaper clipping containing a photo of the young victim

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A Sharon man faces several criminal charges, accused of peeking into the window of a 15-year-old girl and stalking other victims.

Nicholas Dano, 49, is charged with stalking, invasion of privacy and prowling at nighttime.

According to a criminal complaint, investigators connected him to stalking incidents in February in the 500 block of Lillian Drive.

Police believe he was also the same man who was peering into the window of a 15-year-old girl, who lives in the 1700 block of Hannah Court.

Police said a man living in the Hannah Court home installed a video camera as a result of stalking incidents that occurred several times over a couple of years and had increased recently. Police said that camera caught images of a man trying to look into the teen’s bedroom window last month.

Police then stopped Dano, who they reported was walking on Lillian Drive. Investigators said he was wearing the same clothing as the man in the video.

Dano told police he was just walking in the area and often walks in Buhl Park and surrounding neighborhoods, according to a criminal complaint.

Police said Dano told investigators if he was looking in the girl’s window, it was only to check the time.

Police said a search of Dano’s home uncovered an old newspaper clipping containing a photo of the teenage victim, as well as a mailer containing her photo.

Police also reported finding a bicycle that appeared to be the same bicycle seen in the bushes of the Hannah Court home during other stalking reports.

Police believe Dano is also responsible for lurking in the backyard of a home in the 500 block of Lillian Drive. Police said incidents were reported there on February 6, 7, 12 and 14.

In one instance, the victim locked herself in the bathroom and called 911 after a man propped a ladder against the kitchen window and climbed it to look into the window, according to a criminal complaint.