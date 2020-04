Police said 27-year-old John Domascieno fired about five shots inside the house on Mesabi Street in Sharon

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A Mercer County man is now in jail after reportedly firing several shots inside his home Sunday night.

Police said 27-year-old John Domascieno fired about five shots inside the house on Mesabi Street in Sharon.

No one was hurt.

Domascieno was arrested and is being held in the Mercer County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

He faces several charges, including reckless endangerment.