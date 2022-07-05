SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A Sharon man is in jail after police say he made terroristic threats and assaulted someone.

According to the criminal complaint, Donnie Hailey was charged on June 18. The affidavit says Hailey called the daughter of the woman he has been dating. The daughter told police that her husband answered the phone.

The complaint says Hailey asked for the husband to step outside their home on McClure Avenue. When he stepped outside, Hailey and two unidentified women confronted him, the complaint stated.

According to the complaint, Hailey punched the man, and one of the women also punched him as he was trying to walk away.

According to police, the man said Hailey threatened to come back and “shoot up the house” after the assault.

Hailey is still in Mercer County Jail waiting for his next court date.