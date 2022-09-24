SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — Sharon lit up the Shenango River for its 10th annual Waterfire tonight.

The event features artists, vendors, 55 floating bonfires and performances on the river. Thousands of people attend.

This is the second Waterfire this year. The first was in the summer — 2019 was the last time Sharon was able to host both festivals in the same year.

Many attendees tell said this is not their first time here.

“It’s pretty cool, gets you out of the house, get down here and socialize. It’s pretty nice,” said third-time attendee Jeff Braswell.

Waterfire first began in Providence Rhode Island in 1994. It has since become a public performing art phenomenon.

Sharon started its festival as a way to bring the community together.