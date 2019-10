An investigation into the cause is on-going

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A fire in Sharon left one business with damages throughout the building.

This one happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at the Sharon Coin Laundry near South Irvine Avenue and Columbia Street in Sharon.

Fire officials say the business was closed at the time and no one was inside.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly.

An investigation into the cause is on-going.