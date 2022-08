SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Sharon Regional is paying a bonus for new hires in nursing and tech positions.

It’s holding a hiring event Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sharon Regional School of Nursing (the building across the parking lot from the hospital). They will be conducting on-the-spot interviews.

Sharon Regional is looking for RNs, LPNs, respiratory therapists, surgical techs, nurse assistants and so much more.

The positions aren’t limited to nursing.