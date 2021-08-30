Sharon hospital awarded for how it helps stroke patients

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – When it comes to a stroke, every second counts. One local hospital has received an award for how they handle stroke patients.

Strokes are becoming a more common condition that emergency rooms are seeing. Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Shellenbarger at Sharon Regional says he expects to see at least two stroke patients every shift.

“Stroke is becoming more and more one of the leading causes of death and certainly disability as people are living to older age, so we see it really frequently. It’s not uncommon for us to have stroke alerts, which means everybody get ready, all hands on deck, almost everyday in the emergency department,” Shellenbarger said.

Their efforts for stroke care earned them the American Heart Association’s Gold plus Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Quality Achievement Award.

Shellenbarger says they’ve received this award and others like it for a number of years, but as they grow, it gets more and more prestigious.

“It feels great. I’m very proud of the team, of the work that everyone has put in from our EMS agency. It’s so much work. It’s so much planning and thoughtfulness and working together and communication, that I’m very proud that they were able to do that,” Shellenbarger said.

He says it’s important to know the signs for yourself or a loved one of a stroke including drooping face, can’t move your arm and trouble speaking.

Atrial Fibrillation or a hole in your heart can also put people at risk for a stroke in people of all ages.

Shellenbarger also says timing is key when it comes to having a stroke, so the earlier they can treat it, the better.