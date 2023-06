SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Sharon firefighters had a bit of an unusual rescue on Sunday.

The Sharon Fire Department was called for a deer that was stuck in a storm drain, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.

The deer was freed from the storm drain after a team effort between the fire department, Sharon Police Department, Fish and Boat Commission and Sharon Public Works Department, according to the city.

The storm drain is now covered to prevent a similar incident.