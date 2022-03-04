SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – As part of a lecture series at Penn State Shenango, communications expert and assistant teaching professor Tiffany Petricini will delve into friendships in the digital age and how it’s changing our relationships.

Texting, video chatting, commenting and “liking” have become mainstays of modern friendships, a topic Petricini will explore at Penn State Shenango’s next Lecture Series “Friendship in the Digital Age: Togetherness in lonely times” at 5:30 p.m. March 24.

Petricini is also the program coordinator for the campus’ corporate communication major and has authored an upcoming book “Friendship and Technology: A Philosophical Approach to Computer Mediated Communication,” highlighting her research on how participatory media impacts friendships and connections.

Petricini said while social media connections can span time zones and continents, we lose fundamentals like human presence, and navigating barriers and conflict. She explores how that is impacting society.

Her lecture is free and open to the public. Registration is required at shenango.psu.edu/lectureseries.