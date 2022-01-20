SHARON, Pa. (WKBN)- Lots of residents were flooding the city’s phones during the winter storm and after to see when their roads would be cleared.

This narrative was similar for many Valley residents.

In Sharon, the slow down was from having lack of workers to easily get the job done. But despite the slow plow, they were able to get all the snow cleared for residents.

Sharon City Manager Bob Fiscus says it was an all hands on deck situation.

“From a planning stand point all the way to, you know, how can we help you. So, it was all involved. Everyone out there just to lend a hand,” Fiscus said.

The city is hiring people to work for the public works department. They are in need of full-time and part-time heavy equipment operators and a public works director.

On Facebook, the city said that the staffing shortage was not due to funding reductions. They have increased the public works department and raised the starting salary this year.

Fiscus said they were disappointed they couldn’t clear roads faster.

“We apologize for that and we’re moving forward. We’re not going to accept those answer though. We’re going to do a, we’re doing an investigation of sorts as we’re going to analyze everything we can,” Fiscus said.

They worked through Sunday night all the way into Tuesday morning.