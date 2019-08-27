Sharon company earns designation as one of nation’s ‘fastest-growing private companies’

Local News

Other companies that have been recognized include Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Yelp and Zillow

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A company in Sharon has been ranked by “Inc. Magazine” as one of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

It’s the fourth consecutive year that Synergy Comp has appeared on the Inc. 5000 list.

The list represents independent small businesses that are performing well. Other companies that have been on the list include Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Yelp and Zillow.

Synergy Comp has achieved a three-year growth rate of 88%, according to the company.

The company works with other businesses to make their workplaces safer and lower their workers’ compensation premiums, according to the company’s website.

“Synergy Comp received the Inc.5000 fastest growing companies’ award because of our employees’ commitment to safety and excellence which have resulted in reducing our policyholders’ workplace injury costs by 63%. We also thank our loyal independent insurance agents and their policyholders for recognizing the importance of creating a safer work environment for their employees,” said President and CEO Lew Kachulis

The Synergy team will attend the 38th Annual Inc. 5000 Conference and Gala in Phoenix, Arizona in October.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WKBN antenna

WKBN Signal Update

Trending on WKBN.com