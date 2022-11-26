SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Saturday the city of Sharon is hosting its annual Small Business Saturday celebration.

The event features a day full of shopping, including a pop-up market which will feature some of the businesses still to come to the city next year.

The day ends with the tree lighting ceremony this evening.

The event starts at 9 a.m. and there are things happening all throughout the day. Several businesses are participating in the Pop-up market that starts at noon. Santa joins the fun this evening at 5:45 p.m. when the Sharon Fire Department escorts him to the city.

State Representative Mark Longietti is the guest of honor. He will light the tree. Once the tree is lit, there will be a fireworks celebration.

Our team is also highlighting small businesses in our area. You can watch them on our Small Business Saturday show.

It airs Saturday morning at 7:30 on our sister station MyYTV and again at noon on WKBN.

For details on the businesses we highlight, follow the link to Small Business Saturday.

You can find a full list of events for Sharon’s Small Business Saturday at their website.