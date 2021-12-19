SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The pandemic has made it hard for many businesses to remain open, especially those owned locally.

One Sharon sub shop was near closing its doors a few months back, but the community came together and kept its doors open.

Mike Lewis opened up Hangry’s sub shop in Sharon in 2017. It was something he said he wanted to do with his family.

Up until the start of the pandemic, Lewis said business was good.

Hangry’s is located right off of the Shenango Valley Freeway.

Lewis said during the first few months, the busy road was empty. Fast forward to November of this year, however, Hangry’s was just a week from closing.

But thanks to a single Facebook post and the Shenango Valley community, Hangry’s was brought back to life.

“The people here are wonderful. The customers, they’re not just customers, they are my friends. When they come in, I talk to them, while burning my food, and yeah, it’s amazing. I’m thankful,” Lewis said.

Now, he’s helping show his appreciation to the community by helping another local business during a tough time.

Haitian Sensation has been closed for about a week while the owner is battling COVID-19.

Lewis said he wanted to do something to help his fellow business.

“They deserve it. They’ve been in the Valley for a long time, and they’ve been helping everybody. Hopefully, everything works out for them.”

Lewis said he’s now helping to raise money to support it.

On Hangry’s Facebook page, you can find more information on how to donate to Haitian Sensation’s owners.

Lewis said that he is truly thankful for the people in the Valley.

Just like many businesses, Lewis said they are hiring.

The sub shop needs another daytime staff member.

If interested, you can fill out an application at the restaurant.