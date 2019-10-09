Sharon Buhl Club awarded $2 million match grant

The grant is a match grant, meaning the club must match the money given to them

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Buhl Club in Sharon has been around for more than 100 years.

Located downtown, it is a recreational center with lots to offer.

“We’re very lucky to have a lot of people who have been very successful and done well in their lives. They have a connection to the Buhl Club, they grew up here, they took a swim lesson here,” said Jason Kmick, executive director of the Buhl Club.

The club was recently awarded a $2 million grant by the Buhl Regional Health Foundation.

However, the grant is a match grant, meaning the club must match the money given to them.

Kmick said the money will be used on renovations in the building as well as a new youth program.

“We are going to implement some more space for youth. We feel like we’ve done a very, very good job of taking kids ages one to five, and now we’re trying to develop a continuum to have space in the center for ages six to eighteen,” he said.

Right now, the club offers daycare, swimming lessons, a full gym and other exercise classes.

The club also partnered with Maple Tree Cancer Alliance. Through this partnership, it’s able to do one-on-one exercise and personal training with those diagnosed with cancer.

Kmick said they are hoping to raise enough money to match the grant.

“The Buhl Club is a community resource, and it’s important to support it for healthy community, healthy children, healthy families,” said Mickey Gula, executive director of Buhl Regional Health Foundation.

The $2 million grant will be given over a five-year period.

Anyone wishing to donate can do so by contacting the club at (724) 981-3700.